Thursday, March 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man robbed on CTA Red Line train in Near North

The man, 35, was riding a train near the Clark/Division stop about 3:55 a.m. when someone approached and began forcefully taking items from his pockets, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
The man, 35, was riding a train near the Clark/Division stop about 3:55 a.m. when someone approached and began forcefully taking items from his pockets, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor cuts to his left knee and was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

