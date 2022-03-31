Man robbed on CTA Red Line train in Near North
The man, 35, was riding a train near the Clark/Division stop about 3:55 a.m. when someone approached and began forcefully taking items from his pockets, police said.
The man, 35, was riding a train near the Clark/Division stop about 3:55 a.m. when someone approached and began forcefully taking items from his pockets, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor cuts to his left knee and was in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
