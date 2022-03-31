Woman, man shot dead after getting into argument with another driver in Cragin
They were riding in their car in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue Thursday morning when a driver in front of them left his car and approached them, police said.
A man and a woman were fatally shot Thursday morning when they were driving in the Cragin neighborhood and got into an argument with a driver in front of them, according to Chicago police.
The driver stopped his car in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue and got out and approached the two around 5:50 a.m., police said.
A man in the other car began arguing with the gunman, who fired several shots into the car, police said. The man, 32, and the woman, 31, were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Police reported no arrests.
Four other people have been killed so far this year in the Belmont Cragin community area, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, the area had half as many homicides over the same period.
The Latest
Here’s what you need to know about what are touted as the benefits, including brightening the skin, helping to fade dark spots and softening fine lines and wrinkles.
Javier Martinez, 33, was arrested moments after climbing onto the jet, police said.
On CBS sitcom, likable former Chicago comedian Pete Holmes stars as a dad with pro bowling dreams.
Knowing she’d like to be pregnant again, inmate feels he’s being selfish by not making her move on.
The man, 35, was riding a train near the Clark/Division stop about 3:55 a.m. Thursday when someone approached and began taking items from his pockets, police said.