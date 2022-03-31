Woman, man shot dead after getting into argument with another driver in Cragin

A man and a woman were fatally shot Thursday morning when they were driving in the Cragin neighborhood and got into an argument with a driver in front of them, according to Chicago police.

The driver stopped his car in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue and got out and approached the two around 5:50 a.m., police said.

A man in the other car began arguing with the gunman, who fired several shots into the car, police said. The man, 32, and the woman, 31, were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police reported no arrests.

Four other people have been killed so far this year in the Belmont Cragin community area, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, the area had half as many homicides over the same period.

