The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

9 Chicago men accused of buying guns from U.S. soldiers in Kentucky

The guns were going to a faction of the Gangster Disciples in Chicago, a newly unsealed indictment says.

Frank Main By Frank Main
   
SHARE 9 Chicago men accused of buying guns from U.S. soldiers in Kentucky
A Chicago police officer marks shell casings after a man was shot to death in the 900 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside in 2014.

Soldiers in Kentucky sold one of the guns used in a 2021 mass mass shooting in the 2500 block of West 79th Street, federal prosecutors say.

Sun-Times file

A newly unsealed indictment says U.S. Army soldiers based in Kentucky conspired to funnel guns to members of a faction of the Gangster Disciples in Chicago. The guns were linked to a mass shooting and other violence in Chicago, federal authorities say.

Chicago native Brandon Miller, a soldier at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, conspired with soldiers Jarius Brunson and Demarcus Adams to buy guns in Kentucky and Tennessee and supply Miller’s associates in Chicago, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Nashville.

Authorities say Miller instructed Brunson and Adams to buy guns and give them to him to sell to his Chicago contacts. They bought at least 90 guns, officials said. The soldiers’ involvement in the alleged conspiracy was made public in charges filed last year.

Related

Miller’s alleged gang associates, named for the first time when the indictment was unsealed Wednesday, include Blaise Smith, Raheem Johnson, Bryant Larkin, Corey Curtis, Elijah Tillman, Terrell Mitchell, Lazarus Greenwood, Dwight Lowry and Dreshion Parks. They’re all members of the Pocket Town faction of the Gangster Disciples, the indictment said. The faction operates near 75th Street and South Chicago Avenue.

Miller exchanged text messages with Lowry, Greenwood and his other Chicago associates to negotiate the prices for the guns. The conspiracy lasted from December 2020 to April 2021, according to the indictment. “The silver one a 380 u still want it it’s a steal,” Miller is accused of writing to Lowry on Dec. 10, 2020, with Lowry responding, “Yup can’t beat it.”

One of the guns the soldiers sold in Chicago was used in a mass shooting on March 26, 2021, at a party in the 2500 block of West 79thStreet that left one man dead and seven wounded, authorities said. Another was used in the killing of Gregory Jackson III on Jan. 28, 2021, at a barbershop in the 1900 block of South State Street, court records show. Jackson was an associate of the popular rapper G Herbo.

Next Up In Crime
Woman, 72, wounded in shooting in Lake View
Robber pistol-whipped and choked people inside Little Village bank: FBI
A funeral director opened a new location. The 1st funeral: His son
FBI releases photos of Chase Bank robbery suspects, one of them dressed as security guard
Half of murder cases considered ‘solved’ by CPD in 2021 did not lead to charges
Woman, man shot dead after getting into argument with another driver in Cragin
The Latest
As Main Destination For Fleeing Ukrainians, Poland Becomes Second-Largest Refugee Host
Columnists
Is it racist to help Ukraine?
We all have our tribal tendencies and must strive to recognize that all God’s children are of equal moral worth. We’ve done pretty well on that score.
By Mona Charen
 
Barrett Keithley, co-founder of Paint the City, stands in front of a mural commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Theater
Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square
Paint the City and YourPassion1st held a community day where artists and volunteers collaborated on a mural that was inspired by the musical’s themes of truth, beauty, freedom and love.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Pat Nabong
 
GirlRun.png
Videos
Lawyer for teen run over by Chicago police SUV releases video and asks for $2.1 million settlement from city
Astarte Washington was injured as police responded to unrest in Roseland after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
By Sophie Sherry
 
British printmaker William Blake, in his 1820 engraving “Laocoön,” deliberately misidentifies the mythological characters as “Jehovah &amp; his two sons, Satan &amp; Adam.”
Columnists
Why don’t schools ban the Bible?
Because it’s all about ginning up imagined harm as an excuse to bully somebody.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A loan store in the Ashburn neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. An analysis of 2019 borrower data found an abundance of high-interest loans in majority Black neighborhoods. Industry groups say they lend money to people who don’t qualify for traditional bank loans.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois is now better off without payday lenders
One year after a law was passed to cap interest rates, low-income people have access to better, lower-cost borrowing products.
By Letters to the Editor
 