The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Friday, March 4, 2022
4 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

In one of the attacks, a man and woman, 30 and 35, were sitting in a parked car in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue about 1 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 04, 2022 02:41 AM
Four people were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • A man and woman, 30 and 35, were sitting in a parked car in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue about 1 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the right hand, and the woman in the left leg and back, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was in critical condition, police said. The man was in good condition, officials said.
  • A man was shot Thursday night in South Austin on the West Side. The man, 49, was on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Madison Street about 11:15 p.m. when someone approached him and opened fire, striking him in the left hand, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
  • A woman, 21, was in the first block of West 110th Street about 4:30 p.m. when she suffered a graze wound to the leg after someone she knew opened fire, police said. She was treated and released at the scene, officials said.

Nine people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

