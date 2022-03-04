Man charged with murdering homeless woman after kidnapping, sexually assaulting her in November

A man has been charged with murdering a 63-year-old homeless woman he kidnapped and sexually assaulted last November in West Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

Raul Silva, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault in the death of Darlene Solis, police said.

He is accused of punching the woman on Nov. 28, causing her to fall and hit her head on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Grand Avenue, police said.

She was initially hospitalized in critical condition at Mount Sinai Medical Center, police said. Solis died over a month later on Jan. 15 at Holy Cross Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which said she was homeless.

She died of complications from blunt force injuries to the head, an autopsy found. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Silva, from the Cragin neighborhood, was expected to appear in court later Friday.

