Friday, March 4, 2022
Gunman kills dog, wounds man in Edgewater shooting

The man was outside with his dog early Friday when someone walked up in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue and opened fire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 04, 2022 10:33 AM
Police are searching for a gunman who wounded a man and killed the man’s dog early Friday in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The man was outside with his dog shortly before 5 a.m. when someone came up in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 35, was shot in his leg and taken in fair condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. The dog was also struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman ran away and was not in custody, police said.

It was the third reported shooting in the Edgewater community area this year.

On Feb. 21, a person was wounded by gunfire in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Avenue, police said.

On Jan. 22, man was shot after yelling at gunmen who were robbing a woman in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue.

Nancy Fahey, who won five national championships at the Division III level, is retiring from coaching after never posting a winning record in five seasons at Illinois.
College Sports
Hall of Fame basketball coach Nancy Fahey retires after five seasons at Illinois
Fahey had her greatest success coaching at Washington University in St. Louis and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Fahey coached there for 31 seasons and reached the NCAA Division III tournament 29 times, including five national titles.
By Associated Press
March 04, 2022 11:32 AM
The mural “Essence of Growth,” done last fall in Hyde Park by Humboldt Park artist Izze Ortiz.
Murals and Mosaics
In Izze Ortiz’s Hyde Park mural, the people are either plants or a seed. Here’s why.
The Humboldt Park artist says the message in the mural on a Metra viaduct on 55th Street near South Lake Park Avenue is that kids, like plants, need to be nurtured to grow.
By Alec Karam
March 04, 2022 11:00 AM
A group of girls lay candles at the front door of the Tellez families home during a vigil and memorial for Jose Tellez, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Crime
Pair charged with going on violent five-hour spree across Chicago, among their victims a father killed while stringing Christmas lights
The two started robbing and beating people with a crowbar and a bat around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11 on the North Side and did not stop until 8 p.m. on the South Side, police said.
By David Struett
March 04, 2022 10:51 AM
Thornton’s Ty Rodgers (20) drives the ball past Kenwood’s Darrin Ames (4).
High School Basketball
2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area basketball team
The top players in the area for the 2021-22 basketball season.
By Michael O’Brien
March 04, 2022 10:48 AM
Glenbard West’s Braden Huff (34) dunks as the Hilltoppers play Yorkville Christian.
High School Basketball
2022 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year: Glenbard West’s Braden Huff
How did a kid from Glen Ellyn evolve from a complete unknown into the Sun-Times Player of the Year?
By Michael O’Brien
March 04, 2022 10:09 AM