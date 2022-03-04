15-year-old boy critically wounded in Morgan Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Morgan Park.

He was walking down the street about 4:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Montvale Avenue when someone got out of a tan-colored vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area two detectives are investigating.

