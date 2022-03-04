The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 4, 2022
15-year-old boy critically wounded in Morgan Park shooting

He was walking down the street about 4:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Montvale Avenue when someone got out of a tan-colored vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 04, 2022 07:44 PM
A teen boy was shot March 4, 2022, in Morgan Park.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Morgan Park.

The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area two detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Sports Saturday
Chicago’s ‘Bruise Brothers’ make starting debut Friday against Bucks
Bulls coach Billy Donovan first messed with the idea of playing Nikola Vucevic and Tristan Thompson together in a Wednesday practice in Miami, debuted it Thursday in Atlanta in the second quarter, and started them on Friday. Will it have staying power? Thompson seems to think so.
By Joe Cowley
March 04, 2022 07:47 PM
A man adjusts a boy’s face mask as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
Education
CTU warns health ‘consequences’ would follow CPS lifting its mask mandate
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said earlier this week that the mask requirement would be lifted “in the near future,” backtracking from a commitment to masks just days earlier.
By Nader Issa
March 04, 2022 06:59 PM
Gov. J.B. Pritzker adjusts his face mask as he speaks during a news conference last summer. COVID-19 metrics remained low in Illinois during the first week since Pritzker lifted his indoor mask mandate.
Coronavirus
Illinois COVID-19 free fall still on as masks come off
Average daily cases fell 20% statewide in the days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the indoor mask mandate.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 04, 2022 06:53 PM
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ front office changes begin with departures of Mark Kelley, Ryan Stewart
Kelley, the Hawks’ longtime scouting director, and Stewart, one of their two remaining assistant GMs, are gone as new GM Kyle Davidson begins restructuring the organization.
By Ben Pope
March 04, 2022 06:34 PM
Columnists
Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?
Kateryna Yushchenko, the Chicago-born wife of the ex-Ukrainian president, called attention to a mosaic of the Virgin Mary in Kyiv that legend has it protects the country from atop its perch in St. Sophia cathedral.
By Michael Sneed
March 04, 2022 06:34 PM