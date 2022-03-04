15-year-old boy critically wounded in Morgan Park shooting
He was walking down the street about 4:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Montvale Avenue when someone got out of a tan-colored vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Morgan Park.
He was walking down the street about 4:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Montvale Avenue when someone got out of a tan-colored vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
No arrests have been reported. Area two detectives are investigating.
Pair’s 5-hour violence spree included murder of dad stringing Christmas lights, a dozen robberies: prosecutors
2 Chicago police officers shot on the West Side after gunman drops weapon in front of them, then opens fire
The Latest
Bulls coach Billy Donovan first messed with the idea of playing Nikola Vucevic and Tristan Thompson together in a Wednesday practice in Miami, debuted it Thursday in Atlanta in the second quarter, and started them on Friday. Will it have staying power? Thompson seems to think so.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said earlier this week that the mask requirement would be lifted “in the near future,” backtracking from a commitment to masks just days earlier.
Average daily cases fell 20% statewide in the days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the indoor mask mandate.
Kelley, the Hawks’ longtime scouting director, and Stewart, one of their two remaining assistant GMs, are gone as new GM Kyle Davidson begins restructuring the organization.
Kateryna Yushchenko, the Chicago-born wife of the ex-Ukrainian president, called attention to a mosaic of the Virgin Mary in Kyiv that legend has it protects the country from atop its perch in St. Sophia cathedral.