Man found shot to death in South Chicago

A man was found shot to death Friday night in South Chicago on the South Side.
Chicago police found the man, around 20, laying face down on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue about 11:25 p.m., officials said.
He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
