Saturday, March 5, 2022
Man found shot to death in South Chicago

Police found the man, around 20, laying face down on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue.

 March 05, 2022 12:28 AM
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.

A man was found shot to death March 4, 2022 on the South Side.

A man was found shot to death Friday night in South Chicago on the South Side.

Chicago police found the man, around 20, laying face down on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue about 11:25 p.m., officials said.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

