Saturday, March 5, 2022
Man shot inside his living room less than an hour after another was found fatally shot on South Side

The shootings occurred about two miles apart.

By Mohammad Samra
 March 05, 2022 01:23 AM
Police_Tape_4__9_.jpg

A man was shot inside his living room about an hour after another man was found shot to death March 4-5, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot inside the living room of his house less than an hour after another man was found shot to death about two miles east on the South Side.

A man, 54, was in the living room of his house in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue about 12:15 a.m. when a bullet came through the front window, striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

Almost an hour earlier, police found a man, around 20, laying face down on the ground about two miles east in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue about 11:25 p.m., officials said.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police couldn’t confirm if the shootings were connected.

No one from either attack was in custody.

