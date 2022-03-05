The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

CPD squad car struck by gunfire in West Pullman, no injuries reported

The officers were investigating a person with a gun in the 11500 block of South Perry when the person fired at their squad car, striking a tire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 05, 2022 10:23 PM
Two Chicago police officers were shot at March 5, 2022 in West Pullman.

No officers were hurt when someone fired shots at their squad car Saturday night in West Pullman, Chicago police said.

The officers were on patrol about 9 p.m. when they spotted a person holding a gun between two buildings in the 11500 block of South Perry Avenue, police said.

When the officers backed up to investigate, the person with the gun fired and stuck the rear passenger tire of the police car, police said. The officers did not return fire.

No one was immediately taken into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

