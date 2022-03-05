CPD squad car struck by gunfire in West Pullman, no injuries reported
The officers were investigating a person with a gun in the 11500 block of South Perry when the person fired at their squad car, striking a tire, police said.
No officers were hurt when someone fired shots at their squad car Saturday night in West Pullman, Chicago police said.
The officers were on patrol about 9 p.m. when they spotted a person holding a gun between two buildings in the 11500 block of South Perry Avenue, police said.
When the officers backed up to investigate, the person with the gun fired and stuck the rear passenger tire of the police car, police said. The officers did not return fire.
No one was immediately taken into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
