Man stabbed and critically wounded at retail store in River North

A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night at a retail store in River North on the Near North Side.

The man, about 45 to 50, was trying to stop another man from stealing items at a store in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 10:40 p.m. when the suspect became irate and stabbed him in the face, neck and legs, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

