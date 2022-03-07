Man stabbed in face while trying to stop shoplifter at River North Walgreens: police

A man was stabbed several times Sunday night while trying to stop a shoplifter at a Walgreens in the River North neighborhood.

He intervened after seeing the man stealing items in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 10:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

Angered, the suspect stabbed the man in his face, neck and legs, police said. The man, about 45 or 50, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Media reports showed a crime scene at the Walgreens in that block.

Police reported no arrests.

