Monday, March 7, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed in face while trying to stop shoplifter at River North Walgreens: police

The man was trying to stop another man from stealing items at a store in the 600 block of North Clark Street late Sunday when the suspect became irate and stabbed him in the face, neck and legs, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 07, 2022 08:19 AM
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.

A man was stabbed at a retail store March 6, 2022 on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was stabbed several times Sunday night while trying to stop a shoplifter at a Walgreens in the River North neighborhood.

He intervened after seeing the man stealing items in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 10:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

Angered, the suspect stabbed the man in his face, neck and legs, police said. The man, about 45 or 50, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Media reports showed a crime scene at the Walgreens in that block.

Police reported no arrests.

