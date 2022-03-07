The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Burr Ridge police search for hit-and-run drivers who killed 16-year-old boy

Witnesses saw two vehicles strike the boy as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue Saturday evening.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 07, 2022 12:34 PM
Police in southwest suburban Burr Ridge are searching for two drivers who fatally struck a 16-year-old boy Saturday evening and continued without stopping.

Witnesses saw two vehicles strike the boy as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue around 9:20 p.m., police said in a statement.

The teen was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and pronounced dead.

Police said they were looking for two vehicles:

  • a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2014-18 Jeep, with passenger-side front-end damage;
  • a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2013-15 Toyota, which may have front and right side damage.

Investigators are also seeking to identify a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plates seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burr Ridge police at (630) 323-8181.

