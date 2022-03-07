Man dies after weekend shooting in Gresham

A man who was shot early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood has died.

Tyrone Washington, 30, was shot around 1:25 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago police said he ran to a house and collapsed in a doorway. A gunman fled and was not in custody.

Washington was pronounced dead about four hours later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said.

