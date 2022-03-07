Man gravely wounded in shooting at Englewood business

A man was gravely wounded in a shooting during an argument in an Englewood business Monday afternoon, police said.
The man, 21, was shot around 2:50 p.m. at a retail store in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was struck in his armpit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition, police said.
Additional details were not released.
