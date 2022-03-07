The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Man gravely wounded in shooting at Englewood business

The man, 21, was shot around Monday afternoon in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 07, 2022 03:56 PM
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was gravely wounded in a shooting during an argument in an Englewood business Monday afternoon, police said.

The man, 21, was shot around 2:50 p.m. at a retail store in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his armpit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition, police said.

Additional details were not released.

The Latest
mockingbird.jpg
Theater
Mary Badham, Scout in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ joins stage version
The actor, now 69, will play cranky Mrs. Dubose in the touring production coming to Chicago in May.
By Darel Jevens
March 07, 2022 04:45 PM
A woman was shot to death March 7, 2022, in Jackson Park Highlands.
News
Woman shot to death in Jackson Park Highlands
She was struck in the shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 07, 2022 04:34 PM
Madysen Meyer with two of the big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided photo
Outdoors
The bounty of Braidwood Lake: Bass fishing on opening day was something to remember, worth FOTW
Madysen Meyer sampled some of the outstanding bass fishing on opening day at Braidwood Lake and earned FOTW.
By Dale Bowman
March 07, 2022 04:33 PM
Artist’s rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in River West.
Letters to the Editor
Bally’s has gone ‘above and beyond’ to support minority investors
Whichever casino bid is chosen, the City of Chicago must be intentional in offering investment opportunities for people of color. Bally’s Chicago has supported minority investors by offering them access to capital and liquidity.
By Letters to the Editor
March 07, 2022 04:30 PM
A man works on a weight-training machine at a gym.
Exercise Well
Weight training for 30 to 60 minutes a week linked to better health, longer life
An analysis of 16 studies found people who did that much resistance exercise had a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer and 10% to 20% lower risk of early death from all causes.
By USA TODAY
March 07, 2022 04:29 PM