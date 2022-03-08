Man killed, another seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Humboldt Park on the North Side.
The two men, both 35, were in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street about 6 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
Police say it’s unknown where on their bodies the men were shot, but they were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said.
The other was listed in serious condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
Kim Foxx won’t charge Melrose Park man over self-defense shooting, but he faces federal prison for violating probation by having a gun
The Latest
The ban means that U.S. oil dollars won’t fund Russia’s brutal violence in Ukraine.
With NFL free agency comes lots of player movement around the league. This certainly will impact NFL playoff odds, and NFL odds in general, for next season.
Open House? Illinois lawmakers ditch rule requiring they wear masks — as Republicans argue it’s time to face ethics reforms
The resolution passed 104 to 1. The singular no vote was cast by state Rep. Lakesia Collins — who sponsored all three previous resolutions to remove mask scofflaws. Republicans Tuesday’s vote, but they spent more time talking about indicted former House Speaker Mike Madigan.
Nine Democratic legislators had asked the governor for the freeze, citing an investigation by the Better Government Association published by the Sun-Times in January.
Hendriks was among the locked-out players who were working out at the players’ union camp Tuesday.