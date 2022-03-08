Man killed, another seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Humboldt Park on the North Side.

The two men, both 35, were in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street about 6 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

Police say it’s unknown where on their bodies the men were shot, but they were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said.

The other was listed in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

