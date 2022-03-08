The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Man killed, another seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

The two men, both 35, were in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street about 6 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 08, 2022 07:39 PM
iowashooting_030922_3.jpg

Police work the scene where two people were shot, one of them fatally, March 8, 2022 in Humboldt Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Humboldt Park on the North Side.

The two men, both 35, were in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street about 6 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

Police say it’s unknown where on their bodies the men were shot, but they were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said.

The other was listed in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

