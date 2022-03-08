Man shot and critically wounded on CTA Red Line train in Englewood

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 25, was arguing with four individuals on the train near the 200 block of West 63rd Street about 8:30 p.m. when one of them opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Trains were temporarily suspended between 95th and 47th Streets due to police activity, according to a tweet from CTA.