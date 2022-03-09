The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in Humboldt Park on the North Side.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 09, 2022 06:50 AM
Police_Tape_3.jpg

One person was killed and two others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

  • A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in Humboldt Park on the North Side around 6 p.m. The men, both 35, were in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street about 6 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other was listed in serious condition, officials said.
  • A man was critically wounded on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood on the South Side. The man, 25, was arguing with four people on the train near the 200 block of West 63rd Street about 8:30 p.m. when one of them opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.

Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris on Tuesday discusses his resolution to suspend the chamber’s rule requiring lawmakers to cover their faces.
Springfield
Open House? Illinois lawmakers ditch rule requiring they wear masks — as Republicans argue it’s time to face ethics reforms
The resolution passed 104 to 1, with the no vote cast by state Rep. Lakesia Collins — who sponsored all three previous resolutions to remove mask scofflaws. Republicans welcomed Tuesday’s vote, but spent more time talking about indicted former House Speaker Mike Madigan.
By Taylor Avery
March 09, 2022 08:14 AM
Winthrop players stand on the court during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign.
High School Basketball
Returning home: Why the state finals belong in Champaign
After 25 years in Peoria –– and two canceled state finals the past two years due to Covid –– the boys’ state basketball tournament returns to Champaign this weekend.
By Joe Henricksen
March 09, 2022 07:33 AM
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan parking at his home on March 2, the day he was indicted.
Michael Madigan
Michael Madigan due for arraignment Wednesday before federal judge
Due to COVID-19 protocols at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, the hearing is expected to be held by phone. Unlike generations of high-profile indicted politicians before him, Madigan will not have to force his way through a media horde.
By Jon Seidel
March 09, 2022 07:30 AM
Ambulance.JPG
Suburban Chicago
Four people killed when freight train hits car at crossing in south suburban Harvey
The Dodge Durango burst into flames when it was struck around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 155th and Halsted streets,
By Sun-Times Wire
March 09, 2022 07:12 AM
The Bobonato, served at Carlucci restaurant, is housemade pasta tossed tableside in a parmesan wheel, with basil, prosciutto, and shaved truffle.
Dishin’ on the Dish
Dishin’ on the Dish: Bobonato pasta at Carlucci Chicago
Executive chef Dana Heffernan’s journey through Tuscany in his late 20s inspired most of the menu at the East Loop restaurant.
By Madeline Kenney
March 09, 2022 07:00 AM