1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and two others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.



A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in Humboldt Park on the North Side around 6 p.m. The men, both 35, were in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street about 6 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other was listed in serious condition, officials said.

A man was critically wounded on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood on the South Side. The man, 25, was arguing with four people on the train near the 200 block of West 63rd Street about 8:30 p.m. when one of them opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.