Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man dies days after Woodlawn shooting

Paul Slaughter, 34, died Tuesday afternoon at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.

A man died several days after he was shot in late February in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Slaughter was shot around 8:40 a.m. Feb. 26 in a vehicle in the 1500 block of East 67th Street, police said. His vehicle crashed near Blackstone Avenue.

Police said no one was in custody.

Last Saturday, a 33-year-old woman was shot on the same block. Police said someone fired shots through a door after the woman refused to open it. She was hospitalized in good condition with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

