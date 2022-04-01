The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

6 shot, 2 fatally, in shootings in Chicago Thursday

A man and a woman were fatally shot when they were driving in the Cragin neighborhood and got into an argument with a driver in front of them.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 6 shot, 2 fatally, in shootings in Chicago Thursday
Police_Tape_1__22_.jpg

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings March 31, 2022.

Sun-Times file

Six people were shot, two fatally, in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

  • A man and a woman were fatally shot when they were driving in the Cragin neighborhood and got into an argument with a driver in front of them, according to Chicago police. The driver stopped his car in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue and got out and approached the two around 5:50 a.m., police said. A man in the other car began arguing with the gunman, who fired several shots into the car, police said. The man, 32, and the woman, 31, were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.
  • Hours later, a 72-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire in Lake View. She was walking on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of North Broadway when shots rang out around 1:35 p.m., police said. Paramedics took the woman to Illinois Masonic, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

Three others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

Six people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime
Teen charged with murder, attempted murder in South Shore shooting that left 2 men dead and 2 others wounded
Democrats render different verdict on defense lawyers in ad blasting Republican Irvin in governor’s race
9 Chicago men accused of buying guns from U.S. soldiers in Kentucky
Woman, 72, wounded in shooting in Lake View
Robber pistol-whipped and choked people inside Little Village bank: FBI
A funeral director opened a new location. The 1st funeral: His son
The Latest
TB_UNIT_097.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Bubble’ spoofs pandemic and Hollywood with broad, dino-sized humor
Netflix movie from Judd Apatow sinks under the weight of its own farcical execution.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 31, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, April 1, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
DeMar3_31.jpg
Bulls
Behind DeMar DeRozan’s 50 points, Bulls have their moments in OT win
On a night in which the Bulls could’ve slipped to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, DeRozan and Co. picked up a huge comeback victory thanks to some clutch shots and some head-scratching mistakes by the Clippers.
By Joe Cowley
 
37590.jpg
White Sox
Garrett Crochet leaves White Sox’ Cactus League game with apparent injury
Michael Kopech gave up a leadoff homer but did not allow another hit against the Reds. He struck out two.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 