6 shot, 2 fatally, in shootings in Chicago Thursday
A man and a woman were fatally shot when they were driving in the Cragin neighborhood and got into an argument with a driver in front of them.
Six people were shot, two fatally, in shootings in Chicago Thursday.
- A man and a woman were fatally shot when they were driving in the Cragin neighborhood and got into an argument with a driver in front of them, according to Chicago police. The driver stopped his car in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue and got out and approached the two around 5:50 a.m., police said. A man in the other car began arguing with the gunman, who fired several shots into the car, police said. The man, 32, and the woman, 31, were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.
- Hours later, a 72-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire in Lake View. She was walking on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of North Broadway when shots rang out around 1:35 p.m., police said. Paramedics took the woman to Illinois Masonic, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to her thigh.
Three others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.
