Friday, April 1, 2022
Two men stabbed to death in Gresham

Officers responded Friday morning to the 7500 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.

Sun-Times file photo

Two men were stabbed to death Friday morning in Gresham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. and found a person with several stab wounds on the street in the 7500 block of South Sangamon Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead.

While police were investigating, they found another person with a stab wound to his neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were men in their 20s and 30s, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

No other details were released.

Police reported no arrests.

