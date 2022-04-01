Man, 61, shot dead in South Shore

A 61-year-old man was shot to death by at least two gunmen Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

They came up to him on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue and opened fire around 12:30 p.m., police said.

Struck in his chest, the man was taken to South Shore Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been announced.

