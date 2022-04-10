Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop in Joliet

An armed man was shot by police during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Joliet.

Ryan Reddick, 36, was a passenger in a car that was stopped by officers in the 100 block of Linden Avenue about 11:15 p.m., Joliet police said.

Reddick fled the car and was armed with a handgun, police said. An officer who caught up to Reddick shot him after he refused to comply with multiple commands regarding his handgun, police said.

Reddick, who continued to flee from officers after he was shot, was found nearby hiding, officials said.

He was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center for treatment and was released into custody Friday, police said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Reddick faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a Peace Officer, authorities said.

His bond was set at $1 million by a Will County judge, police said.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force continues to investigate the incident.