Man shot after argument on CTA bus in Lawndale
A man was shot after an argument on a CTA bus Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.
The man, 31, was arguing with another passenger on a CTA bus in the 700 block of South Pulaski Road about 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the right leg, Chicago police said.
The bus driver stooped after hearing gunshots and the shooter left the bus and fled north, police said.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
