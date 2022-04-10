17-year-old boy among 4 killed, 17 wounded, including 11-year-old girl, in citywide shootings since Friday evening

A 17-year-old boy was among at least four people killed and 17 others — including an 11-year-old girl — were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.



The teen was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Lee Carter Jr. by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. At least 68 teens and children under the age of 18 have been shot in Chicago this year — at least four more than last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data. At least 14 children and teens out of the 68 were killed by gunfire in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, at least 12 were fatally shot in the same period.

Hours earlier, two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight in Woodlawn. Just before 8 p.m., someone opened fire during a fight in the 1500 block of East 61st Street, Chicago police said. Darius Sanders, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 31-year-old was struck in the hand and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A couple of hours later, a man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by — the second fatal shooting on the same block in two months — in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, 40, was standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning when he was shot in the chest by someone traveling in a red car, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An 11-year-old girl was inside an apartment in the 900 block of West 115th Street about 11:05 p.m. Friday when she was shot in the neck, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said. A weapon was recovered inside the apartment, officials said.

A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. The teen boy was walking about 7:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 49th Street when a car drove up and someone from inside fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the leg and buttocks and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition, police said.

A man was shot after an argument on a CTA bus Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 31, was arguing with another passenger on a CTA bus in the 700 block of South Pulaski Road about 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said. The bus driver stooped after hearing gunshots and the shooter left the bus and fled north, police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was in good condition, police said.

At least 13 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

Two people were killed and a 16-year-old boy was among 17 others wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.

