Man, 79, and woman found dead in bedroom of Uptown apartment

A 79-year-old man and a woman were found dead in the bedroom of an Uptown apartment on the North Side.

Officers were conducting a well-being check about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when the two were found dead in the bedroom of an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman, 61, appeared to have a gunshot wound to the side of the head, police said.

The man suffered trauma to his face, officials said.

No one was in custody.

