Man, 79, and woman found dead in bedroom of Uptown apartment
Officers were conducting a well-being check when the two were found dead in the bedroom of an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue, police said.
A 79-year-old man and a woman were found dead in the bedroom of an Uptown apartment on the North Side.
Officers were conducting a well-being check about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when the two were found dead in the bedroom of an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said.
The woman, 61, appeared to have a gunshot wound to the side of the head, police said.
The man suffered trauma to his face, officials said.
No one was in custody.
17-year-old boy among 4 killed, 17 wounded, including 11-year-old girl, in citywide shootings since Friday evening
The Latest
Brian Gutierrez’s second yellow card proved costly Saturday against Orlando City.
Scottie Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major — the Masters in both cases — in their debuts at No. 1 in the world.
With Milwaukee losing and Boston winning on Sunday, the Bulls and Bucks were locked into a first-round playoff series, which starts next weekend in the house of the defending NBA champions.
Do the Bulls have a playoff pulse?