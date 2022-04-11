The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Man, 79, and woman found dead in bedroom of Uptown apartment

Officers were conducting a well-being check when the two were found in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

A man and woman were found dead April 10, 2022 on the North Side.

Sun-Times file

A 79-year-old man and a woman were found dead in the bedroom of an Uptown apartment on the North Side.

Officers were conducting a well-being check about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the two were found in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman, 61, appeared to have a gunshot wound to the side of the head, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Sheila Banks.

Ocie Banks Sr. suffered trauma to his face, officials and the medical examiner’s office said.

Autopsy results have not been released.

Police said no one was in custody.

