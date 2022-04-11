No sign of forced entry in double murder at Uptown senior home

Authorities said there was no sign of a break-in at an Uptown senior building where two people were found shot to death Sunday evening.

Sheila Banks, 61, and Ocie Banks Sr., 79, were found dead in a third-floor apartment bedroom after officers conducted a well-being check at the Wilson Yard senior home, 1032 W. Montrose Ave., authorities said.

Sheila Banks had a gunshot wound to the side of the head, while Ocie Banks Sr. had trauma to his face and several gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

The apartment, which was rented to Sheila Banks, was locked when police arrived, according to a statement from the building’s management company, Holsten Management. There was no sign of forced entry, the company said.

Police said no one was in custody.

Last week, an 81-year-old woman and her two adult children were found murdered in their Morgan Park home. The motive for their deaths was unclear.

