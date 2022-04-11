The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot at, hit by car in Portage Park

The man, 42, was walking outside in the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue about 2:10 a.m. when he was shot at, police said. He was then struck by a car while attempting to cross Cicero Avenue, officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot at, hit by car in Portage Park
Police_Tape_3__14_.jpg

A man was shot at and hit by a car April 11, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot at and hit by a car Monday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 42, was walking outside in the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue about 2:10 a.m. when he was shot at, Chicago police said. He was then struck by a car while attempting to cross Cicero Avenue, officials said.

The man suffered body trauma and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

The driver in the car didn’t stop after hitting him and fled the scene, authorities said.

Police couldn’t immediately confirm if the man was crossing the street to avoid gunfire.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 79, and woman found dead in bedroom of Uptown apartment
6 shot, 1 fatally, during gathering in Elgin
17-year-old boy among 4 killed, 17 wounded, including 11-year-old girl, in citywide shootings since Friday evening
Man shot and killed in West Garfield Park drive-by; 2nd fatal shooting on same block in two months
Man shot after argument on CTA bus in Lawndale
Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop in Joliet
The Latest
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man, 79, and woman found dead in bedroom of Uptown apartment
Officers were conducting a well-being check when the two were found dead in the bedroom of an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Inter Miami CF v Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Fire
Fire suffer first loss of season
Brian Gutierrez’s second yellow card proved costly Saturday against Orlando City.
By Sun-Times wires
 
1390738060.jpg
Golf
Hot Scottie: Scheffler rules Masters
Scottie Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major — the Masters in both cases — in their debuts at No. 1 in the world.
By Doug Ferguson | AP
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 11, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
PWill8.jpg
Bulls
Bulls end regular season with win; now it’s deer season
With Milwaukee losing and Boston winning on Sunday, the Bulls and Bucks were locked into a first-round playoff series, which starts next weekend in the house of the defending NBA champions.
By Joe Cowley
 