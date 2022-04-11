Man shot at, hit by car in Portage Park

A man was shot at and hit by a car Monday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 42, was walking outside in the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue about 2:10 a.m. when he was shot at, Chicago police said. He was then struck by a car while attempting to cross Cicero Avenue, officials said.

The man suffered body trauma and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

The driver in the car didn’t stop after hitting him and fled the scene, authorities said.

Police couldn’t immediately confirm if the man was crossing the street to avoid gunfire.

No one was in custody.

