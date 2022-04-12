11-year-old girl among 2 shot in Humboldt Park

An 11-year-old girl was among two people shot Tuesday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The girl and a man, 22, were in an alley changing a tire in the 3300 block ofWest Crystal Street about 10:10 p.m. when three males approached and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the lower left leg and the man in the buttocks and lower right leg, officials said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

