Tuesday, April 12, 2022
11-year-old girl among 2 shot in Humboldt Park

The girl and a man were in an alley changing a tire in the 3300 block ofWest Crystal Street when three males approached and opened fire, striking them both, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

An 11-year-old girl was among two people shot Tuesday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The girl and a man, 22, were in an alley changing a tire in the 3300 block ofWest Crystal Street about 10:10 p.m. when three males approached and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the lower left leg and the man in the buttocks and lower right leg, officials said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

