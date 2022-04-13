The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

6 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

An 11-year-old girl was among two people shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Six people were wounded in shootings April 12, 2022, in Chicago.

Six people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

  • An 11-year-old girl was among two people shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The girl and a man, 22, were in an alley changing a tire in the 3300 block of West Crystal Street about 10:10 p.m. when three males approached and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. The girl was struck in the lower left leg and the man in the buttocks and lower right leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
  • A 16-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on the Northwest Side. The teen was in an alley in the 5800 block of West Walton Street about 6:25 p.m. when he was grazed in the right arm, police said. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. Minutes later, a woman, 20, was traveling in a car in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when she was shot in the back. She was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Two others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Two people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

