8 shot, 3 fatally Wednesday in Chicago

Three men were killed and five other people were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

In the day’s first fatal attack, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a fire broke out at a house in Gresham on the South Side early Wednesday.

The man, 49, was found on the first floor after emergency crews were called at 12:45 a.m. to a fire at the home in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning, after getting into a fight inside a home in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street, when he began to fight with a male he knew, police said. A struggle ensued, and the man was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The alleged shooter fled from the home and is not in custody.

Another man was killed while traveling in a car with three children in Little Village Wednesday morning.

The children —3, 6 and 8 —and the man were stopped at a red light in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road at 5:35 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and three people inside opened fire, police said.

Christian Ruiz, 30, was shot in his chest and crashed into a T-Mobile store at Cermak and Western Avenue as he tried to drive away, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The children inside the car were uninjured.

In nonfatal shootings, an 18-year-old man was shot while pumping gas in Brighton Park early Wednesday.

About 3 a.m., the man was pumping gas at a station in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue when someone inside a black SUV fired, shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At least four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Six people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

