The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

8 shot, 3 fatally Wednesday in Chicago

Three men were killed in separate shootings hours apart.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 8 shot, 3 fatally Wednesday in Chicago
Seven people were shot, one fatally, March 7, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

Three men were killed and five other people were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

In the day’s first fatal attack, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a fire broke out at a house in Gresham on the South Side early Wednesday.

The man, 49, was found on the first floor after emergency crews were called at 12:45 a.m. to a fire at the home in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning, after getting into a fight inside a home in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street, when he began to fight with a male he knew, police said. A struggle ensued, and the man was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The alleged shooter fled from the home and is not in custody.

Another man was killed while traveling in a car with three children in Little Village Wednesday morning.

The children —3, 6 and 8 —and the man were stopped at a red light in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road at 5:35 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and three people inside opened fire, police said.

Christian Ruiz, 30, was shot in his chest and crashed into a T-Mobile store at Cermak and Western Avenue as he tried to drive away, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The children inside the car were uninjured.

In nonfatal shootings, an 18-year-old man was shot while pumping gas in Brighton Park early Wednesday.

About 3 a.m., the man was pumping gas at a station in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue when someone inside a black SUV fired, shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At least four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Six people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime
Teen boy, 15, shot in Woodlawn
3-year-old child taken in stolen vehicle in South Loop, found safely near Union Station
Video shows cop shooting man in head in Grand Rapids, Mich.
City Hall may seek to intervene in Danny Solis case, claiming to be victim
Kim Foxx: I won’t ‘cut corners’ — despite crime spike — in county with long history of wrongful convictions
Body of missing Gary woman found
The Latest
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
Teen boy, 15, shot in Woodlawn
The teen boy was walking about 2:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My granddaughter is marrying into an intolerant family
Grandma worries as the fiancée’s stepmom and other relatives condemn gay marriage and bar the young woman from their home.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Betty Ford in “The First Lady,” a Showtime biopic series.
Movies and TV
Showtime series skims the surface of three compelling women’s stories in ‘The First Lady’
The writing is often clunky, obvious and filled with Big Picture Messaging, and too many of the supporting characters are one-note caricatures.
By Richard Roeper
 
A child was taken inside a stolen vehicle Apr. 13, 2022, in South Loop.
News
3-year-old child taken in stolen vehicle in South Loop, found safely near Union Station
The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for medical observation and was listed in good condition, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike speaks at Rush Hospital.
Coronavirus
With COVID-19 cases rising, Pritzker still searching for public health chief to succeed Ezike, a ‘hero during this pandemic’
Asked whether the state would consider another indoor mask mandate, as other U.S. cities respond to rising cases, Pritzker said, “I think that towns, cities across Illinois, not to mention across the country, should do what they feel is necessary in their communities to keep people safe.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 