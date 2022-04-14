The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Two armed robberies minutes apart at a CTA Pink Line station in Lawndale

The robberies happened early Thursday in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two armed robberies occurred minutes apart early Thursday at a CTA Pink Line station in Lawndale on the West Side.

In the first attack, a 23-year-old woman told officers she was on the train when she was approached by two people dressed in black about 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said. One of them pointed a gun to the side of her head and demanded all of her personal belongings.

The woman complied and the robbers got off the train in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. The woman was uninjured.

Minutes later, two men stepped off a Pink Line train at the same station about 1:55 a.m. and were on the platform when the two people approached, police said. They pointed guns at them and demanded their belongings.

The men complied, and the robbers fled north, police said. Some of the men’s personal property was found nearby.

No arrests have been made.

