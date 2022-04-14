Man fatally shot near fitness center in west suburban West Dundee

A man was found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a fitness center in west suburban West Dundee.
Police responded to 400 N. 8th St. after getting calls of shots fired around 5:25 p.m., West Dundee Police Chief Anthony Gorski said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police released no other details.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the West Dundee Police Department Investigations Division at 847-551-3810.
