Boy, 14, shot and killed in Homan Square alley

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday in an alley in Homan Square on the West Side.
Maleek Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:05 p.m. in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The boy lived in the neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Police did not release any more information.
Community activist Andrew Holmes met with the family after the shooting and said Smith’s sister was in shock. “This family wants their loved one and this should’ve never happened,” Holmes told reporters Thursday.
No arrest was reported.
The Latest
“It became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process,” the group led by Tom Ricketts said after the bid deadline.
The Hawks’ constant losing seems to be eating away at Toews, who hasn’t been his usual self for months. “There’s no connection in our team game,” he grumbled Thursday.
One hint of a possible scam artist: He posted a photo of the woman’s lake house and claimed it was his.
The teen was found fatally shot in Homan Square on the West Side.
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis deserved a break for helping make corruption cases — but not this much of a break
His finally unveiled deferred-prosecution agreement essentially will allow him to go unpunished for his own wrongdoing — and hold onto his lucrative city pension.