Friday, April 15, 2022
Boy, 14, shot and killed in Homan Square alley

Maleek Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.

A teen boy was shot April 14, 2022, in Homan Square.

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday in an alley in Homan Square on the West Side.

Maleek Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:05 p.m. in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The boy lived in the neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police did not release any more information.

Community activist Andrew Holmes met with the family after the shooting and said Smith’s sister was in shock. “This family wants their loved one and this should’ve never happened,” Holmes told reporters Thursday.

No arrest was reported.

