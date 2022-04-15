The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Hermosa

The man, 33, was shot in the chest in the 2200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue about 11:25 p.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Hermosa
Shell_Casing_3__5_.png

A man was shot and killed April 14, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The man, 33, was shot in the chest in the 2200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue about 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, Chicago police said.

He was driven by a friend to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The man is the fifth person to be killed this year in Belmont Cragin, the community area that covers Hermosa, according to Sun-Times data. Four of the community’s five murders were recorded within the last three weeks.

Nicolas Marquina Ortiz and Norma Hernandez were fatally shot March 31 when a gunman stooped his car in front of them and opened fire following an argument in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Less than a week earlier, Miguel Marchan was a passenger in a car in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital, where he died, police said.

Three people were killed in Belmont Cragin in the same period last year, according to Sun-Times data.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot riding bike in East Garfield Park
Glen Ellyn man charged with first-degree murder in Humboldt Park shooting
From CPD to CBD: Burnt out Chicago cop now selling hemp derivative to help officers de-stress
Family’s frantic search ends at hospital where they find father in a coma after a carjacking: ‘Robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead’
Teen found fatally shot in Homan Square alley
After killing parents in Uptown senior home, man returned for well-being check with cops, prosecutors said
The Latest
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man shot riding bike in East Garfield Park
The man, about 50 to 55, was riding his bike in the 300 block of South California Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when someone inside a car opened fire, striking him in the hand, arm and leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was charged with crash a school bus, with students on board, while under the influence of alcohol.
Crime
Glen Ellyn man charged with first-degree murder in Humboldt Park shooting
Kevin Change, 32, was shot and killed March 17, 2022 in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, April 15, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Pat Foley gestures during his pregame ceremony Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks send Pat Foley off into retirement with long-awaited win
The Hawks beat the Sharks 5-4 in a shootout Thursday to snap their eight-game losing streak and give their retiring broadcaster one last memorable night at the United Center.
By Ben Pope
 
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.
News
5 hurt, 2 seriously, in Dan Ryan crash near Chinatown
A male and female were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 