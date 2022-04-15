Man fatally shot in Hermosa

A man was fatally shot in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The man, 33, was shot in the chest in the 2200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue about 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, Chicago police said.

He was driven by a friend to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The man is the fifth person to be killed this year in Belmont Cragin, the community area that covers Hermosa, according to Sun-Times data. Four of the community’s five murders were recorded within the last three weeks.

Nicolas Marquina Ortiz and Norma Hernandez were fatally shot March 31 when a gunman stooped his car in front of them and opened fire following an argument in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Less than a week earlier, Miguel Marchan was a passenger in a car in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital, where he died, police said.

Three people were killed in Belmont Cragin in the same period last year, according to Sun-Times data.