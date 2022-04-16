The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

14-year-old girl grazed in South Shore shooting

She was walking about midnight in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen girl was hurt in a shooting April 16, 2022, in South Shore.

Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday in South Shore.

She was walking about midnight in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was grazed in the shoulder, and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

