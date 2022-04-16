14-year-old girl grazed in South Shore shooting

A 14-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday in South Shore.
She was walking about midnight in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The teen was grazed in the shoulder, and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
