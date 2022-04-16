CPD officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop in South Loop: police

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in the South Loop.
About 9 p.m., officers on patrol saw a gray Saturn that was believed to have been stolen and attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled, Chicago police said. The car was later forced to stop because of traffic in the 100 block of East Roosevelt Road.
When officers approached, the driver of the Saturn drove onto the curb and struck one of the officers, before driving off again, police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital with a leg injury in fair condition, police said.
Area One detectives continue to investigate.
