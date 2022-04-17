Bicyclist critically wounded after being hit by car on Near West Side
A man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street about 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a silver sedan, Chicago police said.
He suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, officials said.
The driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old woman, attempted to drive away, but was stopped by nearby pedestrians, police said. Authorities say she was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She was taken into custody by officers.
Charges were pending.
