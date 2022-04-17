The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Bicyclist critically wounded after being hit by car on Near West Side

A man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street about 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a car, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

A man riding a bike was critically wounded after being hit by a car April 16, 2022 on the Near West Side.

Sun-Times file

A bicyclist was critically wounded after being hit by a car Saturday night on the Near West Side.

A man, whose age wasn't immediately known, was riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street about 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a silver sedan, Chicago police said.

He suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, officials said.

The driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old woman, attempted to drive away, but was stopped by nearby pedestrians, police said. Authorities say she was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

She was taken into custody by officers.

Charges were pending.

