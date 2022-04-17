The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Dog shot at, grazed by Chicago cop it tried to bite during domestic call in Gresham, police say.

Officers were responding to a call in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when the dog tried to bite one officer, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Dog shot at, grazed by Chicago cop it tried to bite during domestic call in Gresham, police say.
A dog attempting to bite a Chicago police officer was grazed when the officer opened fire April 17, 2022 on the South Side.

A dog attempting to bite a Chicago police officer was grazed when the officer opened fire April 17, 2022 on the South Side.

Getty file

A dog trying to bite a Chicago police officer who was responding to a domestic call early Sunday in Gresham on the South Side was grazed by a shot the officer fired, the police said.

Officers were responding to a report about a person with a knife in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue around 1:30 a.m., the police said, and the dog tried to bite one of them, who then shot at it.

The officer wasn’t hurt, and the dog was treated for a graze wound, according to the police.

Next Up In Crime
1 person killed, 11 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Woman wounded during shootout at West Pullman restaurant
Man fatally shot in Gresham
Bicyclist critically wounded after being hit by car on Near West Side
CPD officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop in South Loop: police
14-year-old girl grazed in South Shore shooting
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When I need him most, best friend loses interest in me
He never calls or writes or asks about his old pal, who has been depressed since losing his parents.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Three people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
1 person killed, 11 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are among the wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Woman wounded during shootout at West Pullman restaurant
She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Gresham
The man, 27, was outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the thigh, police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Crime
Bicyclist critically wounded after being hit by car on Near West Side
A man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street about 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a car, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 