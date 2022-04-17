Dog shot at, grazed by Chicago cop it tried to bite during domestic call in Gresham, police say.

A dog trying to bite a Chicago police officer who was responding to a domestic call early Sunday in Gresham on the South Side was grazed by a shot the officer fired, the police said.

Officers were responding to a report about a person with a knife in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue around 1:30 a.m., the police said, and the dog tried to bite one of them, who then shot at it.

The officer wasn’t hurt, and the dog was treated for a graze wound, according to the police.

