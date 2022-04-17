Dog shot at, grazed by Chicago cop it tried to bite during domestic call in Gresham, police say.
Officers were responding to a call in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when the dog tried to bite one officer, police said.
A dog trying to bite a Chicago police officer who was responding to a domestic call early Sunday in Gresham on the South Side was grazed by a shot the officer fired, the police said.
Officers were responding to a report about a person with a knife in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue around 1:30 a.m., the police said, and the dog tried to bite one of them, who then shot at it.
The officer wasn’t hurt, and the dog was treated for a graze wound, according to the police.
The Latest
He never calls or writes or asks about his old pal, who has been depressed since losing his parents.
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are among the wounded.
She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition.
The man, 27, was outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the thigh, police said.
A man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street about 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a car, police said.