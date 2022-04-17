Dog trying to bite CPD officer during domestic call grazed in Gresham

A dog trying to bite a Chicago police officer during a domestic call was grazed Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers were responding to a call of a man with.a knife in the 7800 block of South Ashland about 1:30 a.m. when the dog attempted to bite one officer, police said.

The officer then opened fire and the dog was grazed and retreated, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

