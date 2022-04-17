The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Dog trying to bite CPD officer during domestic call grazed in Gresham

Officers were responding to a domestic call in the 7800 block of South Ashland about 1:30 a.m. when the dog attempted to bite one officer, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.

A dog attempting to bite a Chicago police officer was grazed when the officer opened fire April 17, 2022 on the South Side.

Getty file photo

A dog trying to bite a Chicago police officer during a domestic call was grazed Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers were responding to a call of a man with.a knife in the 7800 block of South Ashland about 1:30 a.m. when the dog attempted to bite one officer, police said.

The officer then opened fire and the dog was grazed and retreated, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

