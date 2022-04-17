The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Gresham

The man, 27, was outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the thigh, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.

A man was shot and killed April 17, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 27, was outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Less than an hour earlier, a dog trying to bite a Chicago police officer was grazed when the officer opened fire less than two miles northwest.

Officers were responding to a call of a person with a knife in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when the dog attempted to bite one officer, police said.

The officer then opened fire and the dog was grazed and retreated, officials said.

Fourteen people have been killed in the Auburn Gresham community area so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. The man is the second person killed in the community in less than a week.

Auburn Gresham recorded half as many homicides last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data.

