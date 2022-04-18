Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
The man, 57, was on a train near the 800 block of North State Street about 3:30 a.m. when someone took his wallet and struck him on the top of the head with a bottle, police said.
A man was robbed Monday morning on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side.
The man, 57, was on a train near the 800 block of North State Street about 3:30 a.m. when someone took his wallet and struck him on the top of the head with a bottle, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a laceration to his head, police said. He was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are among the wounded.
Reader considers feigning an allergy to get the message across.
Elisabeth Moss, star and producer of the upcoming Apple TV+ series, calls its serial-killer plot ‘an analogy for trauma.’
The 800 Fulton Market project takes on the pandemic by putting its amenities front and center and bringing in the sunshine.
The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, fire officials said.