Monday, April 18, 2022
Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side

The man, 57, was on a train near the 800 block of North State Street about 3:30 a.m. when someone took his wallet and struck him on the top of the head with a bottle, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

A man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train April 18, 2022 on the Near North Side.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A man was robbed Monday morning on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side.

The man, 57, was on a train near the 800 block of North State Street about 3:30 a.m. when someone took his wallet and struck him on the top of the head with a bottle, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a laceration to his head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

