Shootout at River North hotel leaves one wounded

A man was grazed by gunfire during in a shootout at a River North hotel late Sunday.

He was inside his room at the Godfrey Hotel, 127 W. Huron St., when a man he didn’t know began knocking around 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

As he opened the door, the man forced his way in and demanded his property and opened fire, police said. The hotel guest, 53, returned fire as the man fled.

He was treated at the scene for a graze wound to his head and declined to be taken to a hospital. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police said no one was in custody.

