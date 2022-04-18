The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Shootout at River North hotel leaves one wounded

The man was treated at the scene but refused further medical attention.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was grazed at a hotel April 18, 2022 on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was grazed by gunfire during in a shootout at a River North hotel late Sunday.

He was inside his room at the Godfrey Hotel, 127 W. Huron St., when a man he didn’t know began knocking around 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

As he opened the door, the man forced his way in and demanded his property and opened fire, police said. The hotel guest, 53, returned fire as the man fled.

He was treated at the scene for a graze wound to his head and declined to be taken to a hospital. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police said no one was in custody.

