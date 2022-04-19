1 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

One person was killed, and five others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.
- A man was shot during an argument in West Garfield Park. The 43-year-old was in a verbal altercation with someone about 11:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the armpit and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released.
- In non-fatal shootings, A man was shot after a fight in Hyde Park on the South Side. The man, 23, got into an argument that turned into a fight with a male in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue just after midnight when the male took a rifle from a white Mercedes and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said. The gunman fled in the Mercedes, officials said.
Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.
One person was killed, and eighteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.
The Latest
Democrat Giannoulias in the driver’s seat in race for campaign cash in hotly contested secretary of state contest
Monday marked an Illinois State Board of Elections deadline to file a required quarterly report of contributions and expenditures, but a number of primary candidates had not yet filed their reports late Monday.
The latest fundraising numbers and analysis for the big Illinois congressional races.
The Hawks fell behind 22 seconds into the game Monday and lost 5-2, although two empty-net goals inflated the final score.
The 43-year-old was in a verbal altercation with the suspect about 11:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and fired shots.