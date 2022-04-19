The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

A man was fatally shot during an argument in West Garfield Park.

One person was killed, and five others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

  • A man was shot during an argument in West Garfield Park. The 43-year-old was in a verbal altercation with someone about 11:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the armpit and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released.
  • In non-fatal shootings, A man was shot after a fight in Hyde Park on the South Side. The man, 23, got into an argument that turned into a fight with a male in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue just after midnight when the male took a rifle from a white Mercedes and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said. The gunman fled in the Mercedes, officials said.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed, and eighteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

