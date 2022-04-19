Man killed in Back or the Yards shooting

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
The man, 29, was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire around 6:15 a.m., police said.
He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
Police reported no arrests.
No other details were released.
The Latest
The shooting happened early Tuesday on Roosevelt Road, police said.
Masks still required on Metra and CTA despite federal judge’s ruling to strike down national mask mandate
The ruling prompted many airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.
Our collective penchant for pasta has redefined noodles as we know them in a market that’s exploding with novel varieties made from veggies, beans, lentils, seaweed, mushrooms and more.
Tucker Cunningham bagged his first spring gobbler, with help from friends, to earn Turkey of the Week.
She hates the smell and worries about his health, but the man struggles with anxiety and claims kicking the habit will send him over the edge.