Man killed in Back or the Yards shooting

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The man, 29, was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire around 6:15 a.m., police said.

He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Police reported no arrests.

No other details were released.

