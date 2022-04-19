Driver shot and killed in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday night, according to police.

He was going north in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street when someone in another vehicle fired shots around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man, 38, was struck in his chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody, police said.

