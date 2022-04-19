The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman charged with murder in weekend Gresham shooting

Brianna Gibbs was arrested in Bronzeville about six hours after she allegedly shot and killed a man, Chicago police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Woman charged with murder in weekend Gresham shooting
The George Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.

The George Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.

Ashley Rezin / Sun-Times

A woman has been charged with murder in a Sunday shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

Brianna Gibbs, 28, was arrested in Bronzeville about six hours after she allegedly shot and killed a man, Chicago police said.

The man, 27, was shot in his thigh around 2:20 a.m. while outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. His name has not been released.

Gibbs, from the Englewood neighborhood, was expected to appear in court later Tuesday.

Next Up In Crime
DUI driver charged in Dan Ryan crash that injured two Chicago police officers: police
Driver shot and killed in West Pullman
Man killed in Back or the Yards shooting
Driver struck by gunfire crashes into Lawndale bus shelter
1 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago
Man fatally shot during argument in West Garfield Park
The Latest
Two people were killed in a crash Dec. 12, 2021, near Edgewater.
Suburban Chicago
Elgin man dies in Hoffman Estates crash
The man, 23, was driving a BMW that collided with Lexus at Golf and Sutton roads Monday afternoon, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A dog attempting to bite a Chicago police officer was grazed when the officer opened fire April 17, 2022 on the South Side.
News
DUI driver charged in Dan Ryan crash that injured two Chicago police officers: police
The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ari Emanuel
Chicago
Ari Emanuel talks about pizza, brotherly fisticuffs and ice baths during a visit to Chicago
While discussing his favorite movies, Emanuel said “If my brothers were here we’d right now get into a fistfight over this conversation.”
By Mitch Dudek
 
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Driver shot and killed in West Pullman
The man, 38, was driving north in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street when someone in another vehicle fired shots, police said.
By David Struett
 
patch_badge.jpg
Crime
Man killed in Back or the Yards shooting
The man, 29, was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire Tuesday morning, police said.
By David Struett
 