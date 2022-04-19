Woman charged with murder in weekend Gresham shooting

A woman has been charged with murder in a Sunday shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

Brianna Gibbs, 28, was arrested in Bronzeville about six hours after she allegedly shot and killed a man, Chicago police said.

The man, 27, was shot in his thigh around 2:20 a.m. while outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. His name has not been released.

Gibbs, from the Englewood neighborhood, was expected to appear in court later Tuesday.

