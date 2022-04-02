3 wounded in shootout in Pilsen

Three people were wounded in a shootout Friday night in Pilsen on the Lower West Side.

Three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street about 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said.

Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said.

Police couldn’t confirm what started the shootout.

No one was in custody.

