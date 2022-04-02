3 wounded in shootout in Pilsen

Three people were wounded in a shootout Friday night in Pilsen on the Lower West Side.
Three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street about 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.
Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said.
Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said.
Police couldn’t confirm what started the shootout.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street when two males opened fire after an argument, police said.
Chicago has sponsored hundreds of events to ensure equitable access to vaccines and testing. The announcement that all funding of these resources for the uninsured will end undermines this work.
1950 Census records made public, offering ‘unique peek into our nation’s past’ — and into the homes of Grandma and Grandpa
The records - contained in a free database - will help genealogists, historians and anyone interested in learning more about their own family ancestry.
State Senate Democrats propose $1.8 billion in ‘inflation alleviating’ tax relief — but the GOP dubs it a ‘disingenuous gimmick’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker had proposed $1 billion in tax relief when he outlined his ambitious $45.4 billion budget proposal in February. Citing unspecified “additional resources,” state Senate Democrats want to increase the election year largesse.