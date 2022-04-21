2 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were shot, one critically, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

A man was shot in early Wednesday in Back of the Yards in the South Side.

The 35-year-old was walking about 12:50 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Bishop Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

About 2:45 p.m., someone shot the 24-year-old while she was in a backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West Eastwood Avenue, police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Four people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

